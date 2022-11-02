FREE Vehicle Inspections For Seniors (60+) Get Ready for Winter

New Lenox/md

The Village of New Lenox and its Safe Community Coalition, in partnership with Lincoln-Way Community High School District #210, are offering FREE vehicle inspections to seniors (60+) to help them prepare for winter.

The vehicle inspections will be conducted on Wednesday, November 9th and Thursday, November 10th from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at Lincoln-Way Central High School, 1801 E. Lincoln Highway in New Lenox. Seniors will be directed to enter off of Schoolhouse Road at the 1st entrance north of Route 30.

Appointments are needed! Seniors are asked to contact Daniel Martin, Safe Community Coordinator, Village of New Lenox, to reserve an appointment – [email protected] or (815) 462-6493. Please provide:

· Preferred date – November 9th or 10th

· Preferred time slot – 12:30pm, 12:45pm, 1:00pm, 1:15pm, 1:30pm, 1:45pm. 2:00pm and 2:15pm.

· Vehicle’s year, make and model.

Lincoln-Way automotive students, under supervision of an auto shop teacher, will offer the following services:

· Check fluids – engine oil, trans fluid, brake fluid, coolant, power steering fluid and windshield washer fluid

· Check belts and hoses

· Inspect tires for tread wear, cracks and dry rot

· Inspect underside suspension and front-end parts

· Load test batteries

· Check coolant strength for freeze protection

· Check headlights, turn signals, parking lamps and registration plate bulbs

Many seniors have a difficult time conducting their own vehicle inspections or don’t have the funds to pay for minor services. This is a great way to provide these services and a way for the Lincoln-Way auto shop students to help seniors in our community.

The New Lenox Safe Community Coalition and its Motor Vehicle / Traffic Safety Task Group would like to thank in advance Lincoln-Way Community High School District #210 for this opportunity. We appreciate Automotive Instructor Anthony Ogarek and his automotive students who always do an outstanding job. In addition, special thanks to New Lenox NAPA Auto Parts for the shop supplies as well as Rocky Dellamano COUNTRY Financial who will be providing snow brushes to seniors who participate in the event.

New Lenox Press Release