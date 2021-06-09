Free Youth Fishing Derby This Saturday At Rock Run Preserve

A free youth fishing derby will take place at Rock Run Preserve on Saturday June 12th.
Enjoy a day of fishing with family, food, and prizes. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Forest Preserve District of Will County welcomes all ages and skill levels to attend this family-friendly event!
Reconnect with nature at Rock Run Preserve (Black Road Access) and gain experience fishing at this FREE event. Prizes will be awarded to youth participants by age group. Attendees will also have an opportunity view and touch various animal pelts and hides at the IDNR Conservation Police Wildlife Education Trailer, enjoy a delicious meal served by world-renowned chef Chris Koetke, and visit with Will County’s own Willie the Woodchuck!
Fishing poles will be made available to those in need. Registration is required as space is limited. To register click here.