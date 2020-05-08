Freezing Weather Tonight Could Affect Your Newly Planted Flowers
Freezing weather is expected to hit Chicagoland beginning late tonight. A freeze watch goes into effect at midnight and lasts until tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says temps will be in the upper 20’s. Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Allied Nursery in Joliet recommends covering your newly planted annuals and perennials with a sheet. Move planters and hanging baskets closer to your home or even bring them inside for tonight.
For today, brisk and COLD! Mostly cloudy with a high near 46 with winds from the north at 15 to 20 mph. The normal high is 68, and the normal low is 46.
Friday Night: Becoming mostly clear, with a low around 28. (Freezing temps from 11pm – 7am). The record low is 27 degrees set in 1983.
