Freight Train Derails In Matteson
June 28, 2024 5:20AM CDT
No one is hurt after a freight train derailed in Matteson, Illinois. Officials say a mandatory evacuation order was put in place yesterday following the derailment of 25 cars on a Canadian National Railway train near 218th and Main streets. The incident resulted in at least one car leaking a white, powdery substance. Matteson officials lifted the evacuation order for residents later in the afternoon. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.