Joliet Police: Vehicle Hit By Freight Train Was Stolen

On August 1, 2023, at 3:38 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the railroad crossing in the 900 block of East Washington Street for a report of a vehicle that had been struck by a freight train. A preliminary investigation of the incident determined that a Toyota Prius was westbound at the East Washington Street railroad crossing at which time it was

struck by a southbound Canadian National freight train travelling at approximately five miles per hour. The collision caused the Toyota to flip over. It was determined that following the

collision, the unknown driver of the Toyota exited the vehicle and ran from the scene prior to arrival of Officers. Washington was blocked between Iowa and Logan Avenue for several hours this morning impacting Metra riders on the Rock Island line.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle. No injuries were reported. During their investigation of this crash, Officers made contact with the owner of the vehicle, and it was determined that the vehicle had previously been stolen.

Officials from the Canadian National Railroad responded to the scene. This crash remains under investigation.