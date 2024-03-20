French Bulldogs Remain The Most Popular US Breed In New Rankings

FILE - Winston, a French bulldog, competes in the non-sporting group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, May 8, 2023, in New York. Frenchies remained the United States' most commonly registered purebred dogs last year, according to American Kennel Club rankings released Wednesday, March 20, 2024. After French bulldogs, the most common breeds registered were Labs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles and others. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Kennel Club says French bulldogs are still the United States’ most commonly registered purebreds.

The new standings were released Wednesday.

Some say they make Frenchies the nation’s most popular canine.

But is it a coup to be celebrated?

Longtime fans say au contraire.

They worry about what popularity is doing to the breed.

The rankings are derived from puppies and other dogs that were added to the AKC’s registry last year.

The club is the United States’ oldest dog registry.

After Frenchies, the most common AKC breeds were Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, German shepherds and poodles.