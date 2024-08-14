French Prosecutors Investigate Gender-Based Cyber Harassment Of Algerian Olympic Champ Imane Khelif

FILE -Algeria's Imane Khelif prepares to fight China's Yang Liu in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say they are investigating a complaint made by Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif for online harassment.

The Algerian boxer faced a rain of criticism and false claims about her sex during the Paris Olympics.

A statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday its unit for combating online hate speech has opened a probe.

Under French law, it’s up to investigators to determine which person or organization may have been at fault.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t name specific suspects.

Among those who posted misinformation about Khelif were Donald Trump, Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling. Khelif won gold in the women’s welterweight division, becoming a hero in Algeria.