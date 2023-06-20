1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Friday Afternoon HazMat Situation On I-80 Was A Traffic Mess

June 20, 2023 6:43AM CDT
I-80 Hazmat/Joliet Fire Department

If you were caught in traffic along I-80 on Friday, June 16th here’s why.  At 1:13 p.m. on June 16th the Joliet Fire department responded to I-80 eastbound between Chicago street and Richard street for an accident with 2 semi trucks one possibly containing Hazardous material. The First units on the seen notice fluid was leaking from front of trailer and requested
a Hazmat response. Personnel from the Joliet fire Hazmat team along with Members of MABAS 15 Hazmat team responded to the scene. I-80 was shut down in the eastbound lanes for approximately 2 1/2 hours while the team secured the area and contained the leak. No injuries occurred and material was contained to general area.

 

