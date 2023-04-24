Friends of the Joliet Public Library to Host Spring Book Sale at Black Road Branch

Calling all book lovers and bargain hunters! The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host their Spring Book Sale April 28 through April 30 at the Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Road, Joliet.

The sale is open on Friday, April 28 to members of the Friends only from 5:00-7:00 p.m., but anyone is welcome to join at the door. On Saturday, April 29 the sale is open to the public from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and on Sunday, April 30 from 1:00-3:00 pm.

The sale will feature thousands of books, as well as music, movies, audiobooks, computer games and puzzles. On Sunday, patrons are invited to grab a bag provided by the Friends and fill it up with the items of their choice for only $3.00.

Proceeds from the sale will help fund literacy programs and other beneficial events at the Joliet Public Library. The book sale is the largest fundraising opportunity for the Friends. Sales are held 2-3 times a year at both library locations.