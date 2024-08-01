Friends of the Joliet Public Library to Host Summertime Pop Up Sale at Black Road Branch

It’s a pop up sale! The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host a special Summertime Pop Up Sale at the Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Road, Joliet on Saturday, August 17.

The sale is open from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. in the Rock Run Room. Most items are priced at $1 or less, and adult hardcover books will be buy one, get one free.

From 2-3 p.m., patrons can fill up a bag provided by the Friends with items for just $3.

The sale will feature a variety of books for all ages and interests, as well as music, movies, audiobooks and puzzles.

Proceeds from the sale will help fund literacy programs and other beneficial events at the Joliet Public Library. Books sales are the largest fundraising opportunity for the Friends. Sales are held 2-3 times a year at both library locations.

For more information about the book sale or the Friends, visit https://jolietlibrary.org/ friends/.