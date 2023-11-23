From WJOL To You: Happy Thanksgiving

Gathered ’round the table we all sit,

This Thanksgiving Day, so joyful and fit.

Grateful for blessings, both big and small,

As we give thanks for the love of all.

Turkey and stuffing, a feast so grand,

A time to celebrate and understand.

Family and friends, hearts full and light,

On this special day, all is just right.

Laughter and warmth, memories to make,

For this Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks and break.

Cheers to all and to all a good night,

Happy Thanksgiving to all, so full of delight!