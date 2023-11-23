1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

From WJOL To You: Happy Thanksgiving

November 23, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
From WJOL To You: Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving

 

Gathered ’round the table we all sit,
This Thanksgiving Day, so joyful and fit.
Grateful for blessings, both big and small,
As we give thanks for the love of all.

Turkey and stuffing, a feast so grand,
A time to celebrate and understand.
Family and friends, hearts full and light,
On this special day, all is just right.

Laughter and warmth, memories to make,
For this Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks and break.
Cheers to all and to all a good night,
Happy Thanksgiving to all, so full of delight!

 

 

Popular Posts

1

Two Dead Following Crash Along Route 53
2

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
3

Neighbor Heard Homeowners Arguing Followed by Gunshots; Will County Sheriff Investigating Murder/Suicide in Homer Glen
4

Over A Hundred People Show Up At Channahon Village Hall Meeting Only To Be Turned Away
5

Illinois Supreme Court Issues Decision Rejecting Attempt to Obtain Refund from Joliet for Property Taxes on Evergreen Terrace

Recent Posts