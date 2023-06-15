Frozen Strawberries And Mixed Fruit Sold At Illinois Walmart Stores Being Recalled Due To Hepatitis A

An Oregon fruit company is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico due to the potential for Hepatitis A contamination.

The recall affects strawberries, mixed fruit sold at Illinois Walmart stores and 31 other states, and other frozen fruit sold at Costco in other states.

No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund. Products that have different lot code or purchase dates are not subject to this recall.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately. For more information on Hepatitis A visit www.fda.gov.

Walmart: Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in Illinois and 31 other states from January 24th, 2023 to June 8th, 2023.

To see the full report click here.