Frustrated With High Water Bills? Public Forum Tonight In Bolingbrook Hosted By Illinois Commerce Commission

This week, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has scheduled two public forums on Illinois American Water’s proposed $152 million rate hike. This will be an opportunity for private water customers frustrated with high bills to air their concerns about a proposed water and wastewater increase of up to nearly $30 per month.

Representatives of the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), which is challenging the rate hike before the ICC, will speak at both forums.

For years, CUB has fielded complaints about high water bills from Illinois American customers and in the latest rate-hike request the consumer watchdog has uncovered nearly $50 million in overcharges. Recently, CUB held a news conference in Bolingbrook with state Rep. Dagmara Avelar of Romeoville, state Sen. Sue Rezin of Morris, state Rep. Nabeela Syed of Palatine and state Sen. Rachel Ventura of Joliet to shine a light on the problem of escalating water bills.