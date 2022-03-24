Fugitive Arrested Following Playdate Rape In New Lenox

A fugitive wanted for Criminal Sexual Assault in New Lenox has been arrested. Will County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrants Apprehension Unit safely apprehended Deshawn C. Matthews on an active warrant for the offense of Criminal Sexual Assault. Will County Sheriff’s Office members assigned to this unit are also cross-designated members of the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Matthews was wanted by the New Lenox Police Department for the offense of Criminal Sexual Assault, and was safely apprehended in the 7800 block of S. Essex Avenue in Chicago, Illinois.
Charges allege that Matthews invited the victim in this crime, to his residence for a play date between their children. While the children played together, the victim and Matthews went to a bedroom. Matthews locked the door using a key, and then had forcible sex with the victim while the children were in the other room.
Matthews has a criminal history that includes multiple convictions of weapon related offenses.
Members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office developed a target location for Matthews and observed his vehicle to be present. After continuing surveillance, it was determined to approach the apartment. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and other USMS personnel knocked on the front door of the apartment, and Matthews answered the door. Matthews was taken into custody without incident.
While conducting a protective sweep of the apartment, an AR-15 style pistol was located on a bed inside of the residence. The AR-15 pistol was located in close proximity to a pair of jeans with Matthews’ identification card inside of a pant pocket and shoes belonging to Matthews. The AR-15 style pistol had the serial numbers defaced and the weapon was fully loaded.
Matthews was taken to the Chicago Police Department, Fifth District, for processing and will be later transferred to Cook County Jail. Charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Defacing Identification Marks of Firearms are currently pending review by the Office of the Cook County State’s Attorney.