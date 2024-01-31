Full closure on I-80 at Briggs Street over four nights

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that an ongoing project to replace the bridge carrying Briggs Street over Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require closures on I-80 over four nights beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Feb. 1. The closures are necessary to safely remove the existing Briggs Street bridge.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Starting at 9 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street.

Between 1 and 5 a.m. Friday , eastbound I-80 will be fully closed at Briggs Street .

Friday . During that time, a detour will direct eastbound I-80 motorists to exit the interstate at Briggs Street, continue across Briggs Street to access eastbound I-80 via the Briggs Street entrance ramp.

All lanes reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Monday, Feb. 5

Starting at 9 p.m. eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street.

Between 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, eastbound I-80 will be fully closed at Briggs Street .

Tuesday, . During that time, a detour will direct eastbound I-80 motorists to exit the interstate at Briggs Street, continue across Briggs Street to access eastbound I-80 via the Briggs Street entrance ramp.

All lanes reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Starting at 9 p.m., westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street.

Between 1 and 5 a.m. Wednesday , westbound I-80 will be fully closed at Briggs Street .

Wednesday . During that time, a detour will direct westbound I-80 motorists to exit the interstate at Briggs Street, continue across Briggs Street to access westbound I-80 via the Briggs Street entrance ramp.

All lanes reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb 7

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Starting at 9 p.m., westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street.

Between 1 and 5 a.m. Thursday , westbound I-80 will be fully closed at Briggs Street .

Thursday . During that time, a detour will direct westbound I-80 motorists to exit the interstate at Briggs Street, continue across Briggs Street to access westbound I-80 via the Briggs Street entrance ramp.

All lanes reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8.

The $7.3 million project, which involves replacing the existing bridge with a new structure to accommodate the widening of I-80, is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

Motorists should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety. More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River. The projected $1.3 billion project is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2028, with landscaping, bridge demolition and miscellaneous work extending into 2029.