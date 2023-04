FILE -S tate representatives debate end of the year legislation on the House floor during veto session Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. The most talked-about Illinois law taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 with the dawn of a new year is one whose future is up in the air. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Constitution Day is one step closer to being recognized at all Illinois schools. Senator Erica Harriss’ legislation is expected to be taken up by the full Illinois Senate this week after being approved by a Senate committee last week. If passed and signed by the governor, September 17th would be designated as a commemorative holiday.