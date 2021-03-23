      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Fully-Vaccinated Customers Will Not Count For Illinois Restaurant Capacity Rules

Mar 23, 2021 @ 11:55am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Customers who are fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 will not count against Illinois’ restaurant capacity rules. Officials confirmed yesterday that people who have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before an event or an outing will not count against capacity limits. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated after two weeks pass from when they received their second dose. Governor Pritzker is preparing the state to enter a bridge phase soon as the vaccination effort gets closer to entering its final stage in Phase Five.

Popular Posts
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Will County
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Surpasses 20K Vaccines Administered
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk Will Host Press Conference Regarding the Jefferson Street Bridge
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop