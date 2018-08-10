Funeral Arrangements For Joliet Teacher

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Rebecca (Brackenrich) Kazecki. Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a service immediately following. A private burial will be held. Becky was a loving mother to her three boys Roman, Jackson, and William according to the obituary. She leaves behind two sisters, a brother, grandmother, nephews and nieces plus aunts and uncles.

The 38-year old special education teacher died from blunt force trauma after a beating allegedly at the hands of her husband, also a teacher in the Joliet Public School District 86. Michael Kazecki is charged with murder and being held on 2-million dollars bond.

Memorials to Guardian Angel Community Services in Becky’s name would be greatly appreciated. Donations may also be made for the care of Becky’s children to Sara Hutchinson. Click here for more information.