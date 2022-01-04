Funeral Arrangements set for Bradley Police Department Sergeant

Funeral services announced for Bradley Sergeant killed in the line of duty.
Visitation for Marlene Rittmanic will be held from 2:00-7:00 PM, Thursday January 6th at Olivet Nazarene University in the Hawkins Centennial Chapel, line up for the First Responders/Military walk thru will begin at 5:00 PM and the walk thru at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 7th at Olivet Nazarene University in the Hawkins Centennial Chapel. A law enforcement procession will immediately follow. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to show support. Private Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Fund at Federated Bank in Bradley, IL. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Clancy Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, IL which is assisting with arrangements. The family is not utilizing any online crowdfunding sources.
For funeral arrangements click here.