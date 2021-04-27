Funeral Arrangements Set For Former Joliet Chamber President and CEO Russ Slinkard
Russ Slinkard
Visitation for former President and CEO of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce, Russ Slinkard will be held on Thursday, April 29 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral, 1500 Black Road, Joliet. Service will be on Friday at 11:00. The service will also be live streamed, link can be found at www.bgsfuneralhome.com and click on the video link. To view the full obituary click here.
Slinkard was a Methodist minister for 12 years before joining the business world. He worked at the Illinois Bell Telephone Co. for over 25 years and after retiring he became the President/CEO of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce, a position he loved and held for 19 years. He spend many hours volunteering for various organizations in the area. He’s survived by his wife, five children and 12 grandchildren.
Slinkard passed away over the weekend at St. Joseph Medical Center. He was 83.