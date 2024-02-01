Funeral Set For 7 Joliet Family Victims

Funerals for the seven members of the Esters/Nance family will be held this Saturday. The family of the victims, had to plan seven funerals. Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy is asking residents and businesses in the city to help raise funds to cover funeral expenses for the family members of those killed on Sunday, January 21st.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 3rd at Victory City Church on Essington Road between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A celebration of life will follow at 11a.m. and Interment following the funeral at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Jefferson. If you wish to donate to the GoFundMe page. Funeral arrangements by Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet.