Fungi Photo Wins November Portion of Forest Preserve Contest

Lowell, Ind., resident Mandy Bellamy’s picture of shelf fungi at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township won the November portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest. (Photo courtesy of Mandy Bellamy)

A shimmering shot of pumpkin-colored shelf fungi took top honors in November’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest.

Mandy Bellamy of Lowell, Ind., snapped the winning photo at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. Bellamy said she visits the preserves around two or three times per month. A tip she learned during the Forest Preserve’s guided fall photography hike at Goodenow Grove helped her get the winning shot by lying on her stomach. “The interpretive naturalist told everyone to focus on every aspect of the forest as a photo subject,” she said. “Since then, whenever I go on a hike, I tend to focus on things that some people might not even notice.”

Judges selected the entry because of its unique angle, rich color and contrasting textures. Honorable mentions for the month of November were awarded to:

Roland Saenz of Bolingbrook for a wintry portrait of a hawk at Whalon Lake.

Amy Miller of Joliet for her photo of a duo of does at Rock Run Preserve.

Joseph Traina of Joliet for a team of mallard ducks paddling their way through McKinley Woods.

Michael Fagan of Frankfort for his photo of a bicyclist rolling through white oaks sporting their fall foliage in Hickory Creek Preserve.

All of the November entries can be viewed on the District’s Flickr page, Flickr.com/WillCoForests. The photo contest began May 1, and Bellamy’s photo will be one of eight monthly finalists competing for top honors after the contest concludes on Dec. 31. Overall contest winners will be chosen in January via public voting on the District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests. For contest rules and information on submitting photos, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.