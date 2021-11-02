Weather Alert
Local News
Local News
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Local News
Game Times For Week Two High School Football
Nov 2, 2021 @ 8:44am
Joliet Catholic/high school football
Class 8A
L-W East @ Minooka Sat 600p
LIVE ON WJOL
Glenbard West @ Lockport Sat 630p
Plainfield North @ Maine South Sat 100p
Class 6A
Lemont @ Springfield Fri 730p
Class 5A
Morton @ Morris Sat 100p
Class 4A
Wheaton Academy @ Joliet Catholic
Fri 700
LIVE ON WJOL
Class 3A
Clark @ Reed-Custer
Sat 100p
Class 2A
Wilmington @ Sterling Newman Sat 300p
