Game Times For Week Two High School Football

Nov 2, 2021 @ 8:44am
Joliet Catholic/high school football
Class 8A
L-W East @ Minooka Sat 600p   LIVE ON WJOL
Glenbard West @ Lockport  Sat 630p
Plainfield North @ Maine South Sat 100p
Class 6A
Lemont @ Springfield Fri 730p
Class 5A
Morton @ Morris Sat 100p
Class 4A 
Wheaton Academy @ Joliet Catholic Fri 700  LIVE ON WJOL
Class 3A
Clark @ Reed-Custer Sat 100p
Class 2A
Wilmington @ Sterling Newman Sat 300p
