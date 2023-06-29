Garage Fire Spreads To house In Joliet

Heavy damage this week to a Joliet home following a fire. At 2:21 pm on Tuesday June 27th Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a report of an attached garage fire in the 1100 Block of Hummingbird Circle, on the far west side of Joliet. First arriving crews arrived on the scene in just over 3 minutes and reported heavy fire coming from the garage and running up the front of the house. Crews initially attacked the fire with the deck gun, and then entered the house with handlines to attack the fire from inside the house.