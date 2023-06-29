1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Garage Fire Spreads To house In Joliet

June 29, 2023 10:19AM CDT
Share
Garage Fire Spreads To house In Joliet
Joliet house fire
Heavy damage this week to a Joliet home following a fire. At 2:21 pm on Tuesday June 27th Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a report of an attached garage fire in the 1100 Block of Hummingbird Circle, on the far west side of Joliet. First arriving crews arrived on the scene in just over 3 minutes and reported heavy fire coming from the garage and running up the front of the house. Crews initially attacked the fire with the deck gun, and then entered the house with handlines to attack the fire from inside the house.
Joliet house fire
Crews were on the scene for about an hour.
No injuries were reported.
The house and two vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Cause of the fire being investigated.

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
3

This Will County Village Beat Out All Others In Illinois To Make Magazine List of Best Place For Families
4

Shooting Death At Scene 75
5

A GoFundMe Page Set Up For The Family Of Chicago Woman Killed On I-55 In Bolingbrook

Recent Posts