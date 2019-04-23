Garrett Popcorn Alleges Former Worker Stole Secret Recipes

Illinois Tourism's Mini-Abe stops in as Garrett Popcorn Shops® teammates celebrate the 65th anniversary by handing out complimentary bags of the world famous Garrett Mix® throughout the city via a trolley on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. For more than six decades Garrett Popcorn Shops has shared handcrafted, small batch gourmet popcorn with millions of loyal fans. A Chicago Tradition, Garrett Popcorn is handmade throughout the day using only the highest quality ingredients and its signature blend of non-GMO kernels creating the enticing aroma that has filled Chicago streets since 1949. (John Konstantaras/AP Images for Garrett Popcorn)

Chicago-based Garrett Popcorn Shops is suing one of its former executives accusing them of stealing the company’s secret recipes and other trade secrets. The onetime employee, Aisha Putnam, was the director of research and development for four years before she was fired. The suit claims she had access to the company’s top secret trade secrets. Putnam is accused of downloading company files and saved them on her USB drive and sent it to her personal email account.