Gary Allan At Rialto Rescheduled For April of Next Year
Gary Allan at Rialto Square Theatre, originally scheduled for September 20, 2020 has been rescheduled to April 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the original date will be honored at the April 29, 2021 show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show, please contact your point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will be available for 30 days, through October 13, 2020.
Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website, while tickets purchased at the Rialto box office will need to be mailed back to the box office to process the refund.
Tickets should be mailed to:
Attn: Box Office
15 E Van Buren St.
Joliet, IL 60432