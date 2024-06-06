Gas Leak Briefly Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection

There was a brief scare this afternoon as crews working on Joliet West High School property struck a gas main, forcing the closure of a busy Joliet road. Crews were called to the scene just after 1:30 for the gas leak. JFD, JPD and Nicor were all on the scene for over an hour to cap the leak. During the investigation, the intersection of Larkin and Glenwood was closed for the safety of the crews and the public. There were no injuries reported and traffic is now moving back to normal.