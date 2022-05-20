Gas Stations Sue Over Requirement To Post Signs About State’s Gas Tax Freeze

Fuel retailers in Illinois are suing the state over a requirement forcing them to display signs advertising a freeze on the state’s gas tax. The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association filed the lawsuit on behalf of gas station owners. The suit claims the requirement violates their freedom of speech and is unconstitutional. The complaint stems from a measure pushed through the state General Assembly this spring that requires gas stations to post a notice informing drivers of a gas tax freeze for the second half of this year.