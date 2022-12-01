1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Gaylord Perry, Two-Time Cy Young Winner, Dies At 84

December 1, 2022 11:35AM CST
Share
Gaylord Perry, Two-Time Cy Young Winner, Dies At 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) – Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry has died at the age of 84.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes.

He did not give additional details.

Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983.

He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40.

Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
2

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
3

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
4

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
5

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Recent Posts