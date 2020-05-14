General Assembly Returning To Capitol For Spring Session
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows the the Senate chamber at the State Capitol, in Springfield Ill. t was a big year in the Illinois statehouse with lawmakers ending an historic budget impasse and approving an income tax hike, overhauling how public schools get funding and allowing automatic voter registration. Now, a fresh set of 215 laws takes effect Jan. 1, 2018. The laws cover numerous topics, including the expansion of taxpayer-funded abortions, celebrating Barack Obama's presidency, allowing tax credits for private school scholarships, criminal justice reforms and a circus-related ban. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
The Illinois General Assembly is returning to the state capital to continue its spring session. The state House of Representatives will meet at the BOS Convention Center, where sanitation stations will be available and precautions will be taken. The Senate will remain in its chambers and practice social distancing and other sanitary measures. Face coverings will be worn in both places at all times. The state budget and COVID-19 relief measures are the top priorities for the Assembly.