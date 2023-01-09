1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

January 9, 2023 11:28AM CST
Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends Probe Of Former President Trump, 2020 Election

ATLANTA (AP) – The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.

The judge overseeing the panel issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury.

The order says the grand jurors completed a final report and that a majority of the county’s superior court judges voted to dissolve the special grand jury.

It heard from dozens of witnesses, including numerous close Trump associates, and the case is among several around the country that threaten legal peril for the former president as he seeks a second term in 2024.

