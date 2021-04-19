Get Your Vaccine Appointment In Grundy County Here
Grundy Health Department vaccine site
Illinois is averaging 125-thousand coronavirus shots per-day. The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday said the state has now administered eight-million doses of the vaccine since late December. Since last March, one-point-three-million people have tested positive for the virus. The state says 98-percent of them have fully recovered. Public health managers in Illinois say while eight-million doses is a lot, they say many more people need to get vaccinated for the state to hit herd immunity.
In Grundy County book your vaccine below. Statewide the positivity rate is at 4.0% but in Region 2 which includes Grundy County it is at 7.2%. In Region 7, which including Will and Kankakee counties, the positvity rate is at 5.9%.
Please see the Dose 1 and Dose 2 dates available this week. They have adjusted their hours for this week to include more evenings, in an effort to accommodate the after work/school residents.
Tuesday, April 20 Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/0f653ce4-ca87-44b4-bd25-de77390fc315/
Wednesday, April 21 Moderna (Dose 1 only)
Must be 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/716bc3bc-0275-4a97-9ae1-a20fe158fa86/
Friday, April 23 Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/2a8bdeeb-d83e-4bbd-8609-1b9d82920f59/
Saturday, April 24 Moderna (Dose 1 only)
Must be 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/f0bb0ac4-8ede-4afc-9906-300e497df94a/
Please bring Photo ID and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your Dose 2 appointment.
Wednesday, April 21 Moderna (Dose 2 only)
Must be 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/84e385f0-dc6f-49a0-b4ff-b7bdb54d72d7/
Thursday, April 22 Pfizer (Dose 2 only)
Must be 16 years old.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/e4761f3f-5943-4b8b-ae7d-991931b8dab8/
Saturday, April 24 Moderna (Dose 2 only)
Must be 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/337cd404-cdb4-4138-b9a9-59ca760577e5/