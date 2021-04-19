      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Get Your Vaccine Appointment In Grundy County Here

Apr 19, 2021 @ 9:08am
Grundy Health Department vaccine site

Illinois is averaging 125-thousand coronavirus shots per-day. The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday said the state has now administered eight-million doses of the vaccine since late December. Since last March, one-point-three-million people have tested positive for the virus. The state says 98-percent of them have fully recovered. Public health managers in Illinois say while eight-million doses is a lot, they say many more people need to get vaccinated for the state to hit herd immunity.

In Grundy County book your vaccine below. Statewide the positivity rate is at 4.0% but in Region 2 which includes Grundy County it is at 7.2%. In Region 7, which including Will and Kankakee counties, the positvity rate is at 5.9%.

Please see the Dose 1 and Dose 2 dates available this week.  They have adjusted their hours for this week to include more evenings, in an effort to accommodate the after work/school residents.

Tuesday, April 20             Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/0f653ce4-ca87-44b4-bd25-de77390fc315/

Wednesday, April 21       Moderna (Dose 1 only)
Must be 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/716bc3bc-0275-4a97-9ae1-a20fe158fa86/

Friday, April 23                 Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/2a8bdeeb-d83e-4bbd-8609-1b9d82920f59/

Saturday, April 24            Moderna (Dose 1 only)
Must be 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/f0bb0ac4-8ede-4afc-9906-300e497df94a/

Please bring Photo ID and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your Dose 2 appointment.

Wednesday, April 21       Moderna (Dose 2 only)
Must be 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/84e385f0-dc6f-49a0-b4ff-b7bdb54d72d7/

Thursday, April 22           Pfizer (Dose 2 only)
Must be 16 years old.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/e4761f3f-5943-4b8b-ae7d-991931b8dab8/

Saturday, April 24            Moderna (Dose 2 only)
Must be 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/337cd404-cdb4-4138-b9a9-59ca760577e5/

Popular Posts
Oldest Son Of Drew Peterson Faces Drug Charges In Dupage Co.
Body Found in Theodore Marsh Identified
Joliet Police Recover Body from Des Plaines River
Police Complete Investigation Into Attack of Joliet West Grad at Bar in Quincy
He Shoots, He Scores! Local Athlete Makes It To The NHL