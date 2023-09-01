1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Giannoulias Launching Skip-the-Line Program At Busiest DMVs

September 1, 2023 6:45AM CDT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is launching his Skip-the-Line program at certain DMV’s today. Customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits at 44 of the busiest DMVs, including all Chicago and suburban locations, for those seeking REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests. Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone. The program is designed to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at Illinois DMVs.

Locally, Joliet, Morris and Lockport DMVs are by appointment only Monday through Friday.

