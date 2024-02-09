Girlfriend of Accused Killer Pleads Not Guilty to Obstructing Investigation

The girlfriend of a Joliet man accused of going on a killing spree has pleaded not guilty to obstructing the investigation into the killings. Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton has been charged with obstruction of justice. Police say the defendant lied to them during their investigation. Cleveland-Singleton, who could serve up to six years in prison if convicted, is ordered to remain on electronic monitoring. Romeo Nance is accused of killing eight people including seven family members before taking his own life in Texas. WJOL has been told that the Cleveland-Singleton was on one of the properties on West Acres when the murders took place.