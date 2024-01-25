1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Girlfriend Of Suspect In Joliet Murders Charged With Obstructing Justice

January 25, 2024 5:16AM CST
Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton -WCADF

The girlfriend of the man accused of going on a killing spree in Joliet is charged with Obstructing Justice and destroying evidence. Police say Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton was the mother of Romeo Nance’s three-year-old son. Investigators believe Nance shot and killed seven relatives and another man. Officers questioned Cleveland-Singleton about the deaths on Monday night. However, detectives believed she made statements in order to prevent the apprehension of the suspect and obstruct the investigation. That same night, Nance died of a self-inflicted gunshot after being pursued by U.S. Marshals in Texas. Her next court appearance in Will County is today at 9 a.m.

