Girlfriend Of Will County Mass Murder Suspect To Be Released on Electronic Monitoring

Police say the girlfriend of a Joliet man accused of going of a killing spree is no longer behind bars. Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton has been charged with obstruction of justice. Police say the defendant lied to them on Monday claiming that she didn’t have Romeo Nance’s phone number. Cleveland-Singleton, who could serve up to six year in prison if convicted, is ordered to remain on electronic monitoring until her February 8 court date. Nance is accused of killing eight people including seven family members.