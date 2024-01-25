1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Girlfriend Of Will County Mass Murder Suspect To Be Released on Electronic Monitoring

January 25, 2024 11:35AM CST
Share
Girlfriend Of Will County Mass Murder Suspect To Be Released on Electronic Monitoring
Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton -WCADF

Police say the girlfriend of a Joliet man accused of going of a killing spree is no longer behind bars. Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton has been charged with obstruction of justice. Police say the defendant lied to them on Monday claiming that she didn’t have Romeo Nance’s phone number. Cleveland-Singleton, who could serve up to six year in prison if convicted, is ordered to remain on electronic monitoring until her February 8 court date. Nance is accused of killing eight people including seven family members.

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
3

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
4

Victims Identified As His Immediate Family Including His Mother
5

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year

Recent Posts