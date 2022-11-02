Glasgow Announces Eleventh K-9 Donated To Local Law Enforcement

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is pleased to announce that K-9 “Apollo” is the newest member of the Manhattan Police Department. Apollo, a 19-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer, took his “oath of office” at the Village of Manhattan Board Meeting on November 1. Glasgow, Manhattan Police Chief Jeff Wold, and Apollo’s handler Officer Ryan Gulli joined this special K-9 as he was sworn in by Village Clerk Shelly Lewis before Mayor Mike Adrieansen and the members of the Village Board. Glasgow provided Apollo using money forfeited by drug dealers and money launderers.

“K-9 officers play a unique and significant role in law enforcement,” Glasgow said. “In addition to helping track down illegal narcotics and providing other assistance in criminal matters, these special dogs are ambassadors of goodwill who support local law enforcement’s efforts in our schools and communities.”

Originally from Hungary, Apollo was trained in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, and article/evidence recovery. Now that Apollo is here, handler Gulli will work with him in serving the community of Manhattan.

Glasgow paid for the purchase of Apollo, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle with seized drug asset money from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.

“Our Police Department is excited to have Apollo as a member of our law enforcement team,” said Chief Wold. “We appreciate the funding from State’s Attorney Glasgow and look forward to seeing the good work that Apollo does to serve our community.”

To date, State’s Attorney Glasgow has supplied a total of eleven canines to law enforcement. He previously donated: “Cap” in Monee, “Rookie” in Shorewood, “Hutch” in Channahon, “Roxie” in Rockdale, “Mao” in Wilmington, “Simo” in Crest Hill, “Tib” in Elwood, “Tucker” in Forest Park, “Nuke” in Braidwood; and half the cost of “Loki,” who joined the Will County Sheriff’s Department to provide security at the Will County Courthouse.

Apollo joins Glasgow’s “League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends” as a member of the “K-9s for Cops” program. The State’s Attorney established the League to bring together law enforcement, animal control agencies, veterinarians, humane societies, rescue groups, and all who care about the humane treatment of animals to work together in addressing animal cruelty and neglect. State’s Attorney Glasgow looks forward to the continued expansion of his program to provide these important K-9 officers to the law enforcement community throughout Will County.