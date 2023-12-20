Glasgow Announces Former School Bus Driver Christian Shepherd Sentenced to 74 Years in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Christian Shepherd, 44, of Ottawa, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 19 by Circuit Judge David Carlson to 74 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot in which he attempted to hire a fellow inmate to murder a victim he was charged with sexually assaulting, as well as others. On September 14, 2023, a jury found Shepherd guilty of 4 counts of Solicitation of Murder for Hire (a Class X felony).

In May 2010, Shepherd, a former school bus driver, was in custody on a charge of criminal sexual assault when he attempted to hire another inmate to murder the victim he was charged with sexually assaulting, the victim’s mother, and two detectives. Shepherd gave the inmate a map to the residence of two of his intended victims, as well as a taunting statement for the inmate to read to one of the intended victims. The inmate Shepherd purported to hire, however, turned the documents over to police and ultimately wore a wire which allowed the police to record Shepherd on tape planning the murders. After being charged in this case, Shepherd then went on to hire a second inmate to kill the initial potential victims as well as the first hitman. That inmate also informed police about Shepherd’s plans.

Earlier this year, Shepherd was sentenced to 76 years in prison for Solicitation of Murder for Hire and Solicitation of Murder, both Class X felonies, in the case involving the second hitman. Shepherd was found guilty in that matter in November 2022.

“Shepherd is a coward without a soul who tried to hire others to kill for him while behind bars in a failed attempt to silence potential witnesses and save his own skin,” Glasgow said. “I credit the

two inmates who spoke up and informed police about Shepherd’s plans. His scheme backfired and this malevolent criminal will now spend the rest of his days where he belongs — behind bars and removed from society.”

Shepherd currently is serving his sentence in the other murder-for-hire case. The 74-year sentence imposed today in the first murder-for-hire case will be served consecutively to the 76- year sentence in the second murder-for-hire plot. Shepherd will receive 143 days credit in this case for time served. The sentences will be served at 85 percent.

Glasgow commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Christine Vukmir and Colleen Griffin, Victim Witness Advocate Kelly Sullivan, IT Specialists Albert Bailey and Robert Valiska, Administrative Assistant Janet Skiniotes, and detectives from the Will County Sheriff’s Department for their dedication and perseverance in this case.