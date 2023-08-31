Glasgow Announces Patrick O’Brien Guilty of Attempt First Degree Murder in 2019 Stabbing in Naperville

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Circuit Judge John Connor found Patrick O’Brien, 62, of Naperville, guilty of Attempt First Degree Murder (a Class X felony) and Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 felony). The verdict follows a bench trial that started on August 28, 2023 and concluded today.

On December 21, 2019, the Naperville Police Department responded to 2204 Popple Court for a report of a man that had stabbed his wife and himself. O’Brien who was separated from the victim at the time of the incident had returned to his home to gather personal items. The victim was in the kitchen when O’Brien grabbed a large kitchen knife and pointed it at her. O’Brien proceeded to chase after the victim who ran to a neighbor’s house for help where she was stabbed in the chest. The neighbor heard the victim’s screams and threw O’Brien off the victim. After stabbing the victim, O’Brien stabbed himself multiple times in the torso. The incident was caught on the neighbor’s home surveillance system.

State’s Attorney Glasgow thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Mary Beth Kent Duffy, Sarah West, Charlene Recio, Victim Witness Advocate Mallory Magee, Naperville Detective Paul Elliot, Crime Scene Technician Kristyn Urgo, and Officer Jason Woods for their hard work in this matter.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for November 2, 2023. O’Brien is eligible for a sentence of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.