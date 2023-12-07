1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Glasgow Announces Rockett Sentenced to 12 Years in Fatal 2021 Shooting of Girlfriend

December 7, 2023 9:59AM CST
Ben Rockett, 71, of  Joliet sentenced to 12 years

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Ben Rockett, 71, of  Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison in the 2021 shooting death of Sonja  Underwood. Rockett pled guilty to Armed Habitual Criminal (a class X felony) before Circuit  Judge Carmen Goodman. 

On the evening of March 30, 2021, Rockett and girlfriend Underwood had been drinking with  two friends at their residence on the 200 block of South Illinois Street in Joliet. After the friends  left, Rockett and Underwood got into an argument that led to a physical confrontation. Rockett  proceeded to retrieve a gun from underneath his bed. At that point, the two began scuffling over  the weapon and the gun went off. Underwood was fatally injured by the single gunshot to her  face which entered her head at the chin and exited the rear. Rockett and Underwood had been  together for approximately three years at the time of the shooting. Rockett’s niece Carrie  Barefield called the Joliet Police Department the following morning at 6:44 a.m., informing them  that Underwood had been shot during a domestic dispute. Rockett, a convicted felon, did not  have a valid FOID card. 

“The tragic fatal shooting of Sonja Underwood underscores the deadly intersection between guns  and domestic violence. Abusers with firearms are five times more likely to kill their female  victims,” Glasgow said. “This convicted felon should never have had a firearm in his possession.  Everyone has the human right to live in safety and to be free from violence and abuse.” 

Rockett’s sentence will be served at 85 percent. He will receive 980 days credit for time served. 

Glasgow commended Assistant States Attorney Mark Fleszewski as well as Victim Witness  Advocates Elizabeth Ruiz and Jessica Gil for their hard work in this case. 

