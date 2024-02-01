1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Glasgow Announces Winters Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2017 Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of 5-Year-Old Girl

February 1, 2024 5:20AM CST
Vincent Winters – WCADF

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Vincent Winters, 58, of Joliet, was  sentenced today to his natural life in prison by Judge Sarah Jones for his predatory criminal sexual assault  of a 5-year-old girl in 2017. On November 16, 2023, a Will County jury found Winters guilty of three counts  of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child (a Class X felony) and three counts of Aggravated Criminal  Sexual Abuse (a Class 2 felony) of the child. Winters received the life sentence as a result of his previous  aggravated criminal sexual assault conviction from 1993.  

On October 11, 2017, the mother of the victim was starting a new job and asked Winters to watch her  two children and take the victim to school in the morning. In the early morning hours before taking the  victim to school, Winters sexually assaulted the girl. When the mother picked her daughter up from  school, the girl was upset and told her that Winters had sexually assaulted her.  

“Winters is a repulsive and depraved predator who used a mother’s need for help as his opportunity to  sexually prey on a little girl in her own home while her mother was hard at work at a new job trying to  take care of her children,” Glasgow said. “This deviant degenerate individual will spend the remainder of  his days locked away from society so that he cannot harm another innocent child.” 

Glasgow thanked Sex Crimes Unit Chief Jeffrey Brown, Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Tasker, Victim  Witness Advocate Emma Rannells, Legal Secretary Jean O’Donnell, IT Specialist Bob Valiska, Joliet Police  Department Officer Daniel Willis, and Retired Joliet Police Department Detective Shawn Filipiak, for their  dedication and commitment in this sensitive matter. Glasgow also commended Will County Children’s  Advocacy Center Forensic Interviewer Jaclyn Lundquist for her victim-sensitive interview of the young girl.  

The CAC was established by Glasgow in 1995 to offer services and advocacy to children who are victims  of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse. Forensic interviews of children are conducted at the CAC after  there has been a report to law enforcement or DCFS of severe physical abuse, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, child pornography, neglect, or exposure to violence. The CAC uses a collaborative approach  to taking a child’s statement with multi-disciplinary team members that include law enforcement, mental  health professionals, prosecution, and child protective services (DCFS), with the child telling their story  once to a trained forensic interviewer who asks the questions in a non-leading manner in a way that does  not re-traumatize the child. This protects the integrity of the information gathered and allows prosecutors  and investigators to thoroughly assess possible criminal offenses that may have been committed. 

Annually, the Will County CAC serves more than 700 children who have endured physical and sexual  abuse, sexual exploitation, child pornography, neglect, and exposure to violence. 

