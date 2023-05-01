1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Glendale Heights Man Accused Of Stabbing Joliet Police Officer

May 1, 2023 12:02PM CDT
A Glendale Heights man is accused of stabbing a police officer in Joliet.  Authorities say officers responded Saturday night to a home in the 500 block of Bevan Drive West, where Francisco Alvarez had barricaded himself inside a closet.  Alvarez was believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis.  Officers opened the closet door and Alvarez jumped out with a knife.  He stabbed a female officer in the stomach before being disarmed and arrested.  The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital.

