Glendale Heights Man Accused Of Stabbing Joliet Police Officer

A Glendale Heights man is accused of stabbing a police officer in Joliet. Authorities say officers responded Saturday night to a home in the 500 block of Bevan Drive West, where Francisco Alvarez had barricaded himself inside a closet. Alvarez was believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis. Officers opened the closet door and Alvarez jumped out with a knife. He stabbed a female officer in the stomach before being disarmed and arrested. The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital.