Global Logistics Summit Focusing On Attracting Logistics Workforce

If you’re in the logistics industry or service those industries through staffing companies you may want to attend the Global Logistics Summit Tuesday, September 25th at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. The Will County Center for Economic Development is hosting the event and will focus on how to attract and retain workers in transportation, distribution and logistics.

Since becoming the largest inland port in North America, Will County and its communities have benefited from and been challenged by the influx of freight activities. CEO of CED John Greuling says the biggest change he’s seen this year is the rise of community involvement to bring attention to projects that would negatively impact residents. Examples include, NorthPoint in Elwood and residents in Plainfield who stopped a trucking terminal from building on Renwick Road.

Keynote speakers Randy Lewis, retired Walgreens Senior Vice President. He discuss a workforce that others have overlooked. Plus Robert Mariner, former deputy Director of Office of Infrastructure Finance and Innovation at the US Dept. of Transportation. Robert’s focus will include “How to Compete for Transportation Funding”. To hear the entire interview with John Greuling click here and for tickets to Tuesday’s event click here.