Go Fund Me Set Up For University of St. Francis Athlete From Australia
From left; Jordan Pyle and Allee Hernandez
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a University of St. Francis athlete who lost her father tragically in Australia. It was Saturday February 27th that Jordan Pyle received the news that her father Damian Pyle passed away suddenly from a heart attack while riding his bike in her home town of Traralgon, Australia.
Jordan’s best friend and college roommate, Allie Hernandez says the University of St. Francis was able to provide Pyle with a plane trip home. But Hernandez would like to raise money for Pyle so she can finish her senior year next fall at the University of St. Francis and bring her mom and siblings to American for a visit.
As a third year athlete, Pyle currently plays women’s basketball and has lead the team to the playoffs this season. She also attends the University of St. Francis on a student visa.
Donations to the Miles for the Pyles GoFundMe page can be found here.