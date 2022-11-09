1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash

November 9, 2022 7:45AM CST
A friend of a Shorewood man who was killed in a car accident in Joliet this week has started a GoFundMe page. Twenty-five-year old Charles Hunter died following a crash on Caton Farm Road near Frontage Road in Joliet on Monday morning. He was a passenger in a vehicle when the multi-vehicle crash occurred.  Organizer George Doyle from Plainfield started the GoFundMe page to help his childhood friend’s family with funeral expenses.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/pf7/kzah6q-rest-in-peace-chuck

