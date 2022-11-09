GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash

A friend of a Shorewood man who was killed in a car accident in Joliet this week has started a GoFundMe page. Twenty-five-year old Charles Hunter died following a crash on Caton Farm Road near Frontage Road in Joliet on Monday morning. He was a passenger in a vehicle when the multi-vehicle crash occurred. Organizer George Doyle from Plainfield started the GoFundMe page to help his childhood friend’s family with funeral expenses.