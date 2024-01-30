GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Of Joliet Victims

Illinois Youth & Family Services Inc. (IYFS) stands in solidarity with the Nance/Esters family in the aftermath of a devastating shooting incident on the West Side of Joliet. On January 22, 2023, seven family members were tragically discovered shot, leaving the community reeling from the profound loss and seeking ways to support the grieving family.

As a dedicated violence prevention and victim service provider, IYFS recognizes the urgent need to assist the Nance/Esters family during this trying time. With heavy hearts, we are reaching out to the community for support in gathering funding to alleviate the financial burden of burial services for the family.

The Nance/Esters family is in dire need of financial assistance to ensure their loved ones receive the dignified farewell they deserve. IYFS is urging the public to donate.