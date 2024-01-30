1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Of Joliet Victims

January 30, 2024 6:03AM CST
GoFundMe page set up for the family of seven victims killed in Joliet
The family of the Joliet victims have set up a GoFundMe page following the tragic shooting deaths of seven family members. The goal is $50,000 and so far they have raised $12,500.

Illinois Youth & Family Services Inc. (IYFS) stands in solidarity with the Nance/Esters family in the aftermath of a devastating shooting incident on the West Side of Joliet. On January 22, 2023, seven family members were tragically discovered shot, leaving the community reeling from the profound loss and seeking ways to support the grieving family

As a dedicated violence prevention and victim service provider, IYFS recognizes the urgent need to assist the Nance/Esters family during this trying time. With heavy hearts, we are reaching out to the community for support in gathering funding to alleviate the financial burden of burial services for the family

The Nance/Esters family is in dire need of financial assistance to ensure their loved ones receive the dignified farewell they deserve. IYFS is urging the public to donate.

  • On Sunday, January 21, 2024, seven members of the Esters and Nance family tragically lost their lives. Christine Esters (38), William Esters (35), Tameaka Nance (47), Joshua Nance (31), Alexandria Nance (20), Alonnah Nance (16), and Angel Nance (14) were loved throughout our hometown of Joliet and beyond. To see one family member was to see all family members, as we always showed up and showed out for one another. Whether it was a graduation or a sports tournament, we were there cheering each other on. To lose seven beautiful souls at once is devastating.
  • The overwhelming outpour of support from family, friends, and the community has led to the creation of this GoFundMe. The funds provided will assist in easing the financial burden on the Esters and Nance families as we navigate this difficult time. To donate click here.

For more information about how you can help or to inquire further about the Nance/Esters family’s situation, please contact the agency directly at 815-290-0831 

Illinois Youth & Family Services Inc. is located at 2233 Theodore St. Unit 3, Crest Hill, Illinois, 60403. For inquiries, please call 815-290-0831

Together, let us rally around the Nance/Esters family and demonstrate the power of compassion and community support during their time of need

Illinois Youth & Family Services Inc. press release

