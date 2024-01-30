GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Of Joliet Victims
Illinois Youth & Family Services Inc. (IYFS) stands in solidarity with the Nance/Esters family in the aftermath of a devastating shooting incident on the West Side of Joliet. On January 22, 2023, seven family members were tragically discovered shot, leaving the community reeling from the profound loss and seeking ways to support the grieving family.
As a dedicated violence prevention and victim service provider, IYFS recognizes the urgent need to assist the Nance/Esters family during this trying time. With heavy hearts, we are reaching out to the community for support in gathering funding to alleviate the financial burden of burial services for the family.
The Nance/Esters family is in dire need of financial assistance to ensure their loved ones receive the dignified farewell they deserve. IYFS is urging the public to donate.
- On Sunday, January 21, 2024, seven members of the Esters and Nance family tragically lost their lives. Christine Esters (38), William Esters (35), Tameaka Nance (47), Joshua Nance (31), Alexandria Nance (20), Alonnah Nance (16), and Angel Nance (14) were loved throughout our hometown of Joliet and beyond. To see one family member was to see all family members, as we always showed up and showed out for one another. Whether it was a graduation or a sports tournament, we were there cheering each other on. To lose seven beautiful souls at once is devastating.
- The overwhelming outpour of support from family, friends, and the community has led to the creation of this GoFundMe. The funds provided will assist in easing the financial burden on the Esters and Nance families as we navigate this difficult time. To donate click here.
For more information about how you can help or to inquire further about the Nance/Esters family’s situation, please contact the agency directly at 815-290-0831
Illinois Youth & Family Services Inc. is located at 2233 Theodore St. Unit 3, Crest Hill, Illinois, 60403. For inquiries, please call 815-290-0831.
Together, let us rally around the Nance/Esters family and demonstrate the power of compassion and community support during their time of need.
Illinois Youth & Family Services Inc. press release