      Weather Alert

GoFundMe page set up for Joliet Mother of Two who was killed in a single vehicle crash

Nov 30, 2021 @ 8:13am
Jamie Stark

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Joliet mother of two. Twenty-five year old Jamie Stark was killed in a single vehicle crash on southbound I-55 at Jefferson Monday morning. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help with her memorial expenses.

“Anyone who knew Jamie, knew how kind hearted and selfless she was,” the GoFundMe, set up by a coworker, reads. “Jamie will be missed by so many, especially her family, work family, friends and most importantly her 2 children.” The coworker asks the community to help her family especially at Christmas with funeral expenses.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/ycjd/jamie-starks-funeral-cost
Popular Posts
2021 Thanksgiving Hoops Schedule Adjusted After Joliet Central Unable to Continue
Fire Tuesday Evening At 100 Year Old Building In Lockport
Illinois House Proposing New State Stimulus Checks
Illinois State Police Reporting Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash
Victim Identified in Crest Hill Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On