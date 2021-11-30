GoFundMe page set up for Joliet Mother of Two who was killed in a single vehicle crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Joliet mother of two. Twenty-five year old Jamie Stark was killed in a single vehicle crash on southbound I-55 at Jefferson Monday morning. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help with her memorial expenses.
“Anyone who knew Jamie, knew how kind hearted and selfless she was,” the GoFundMe, set up by a coworker, reads. “Jamie will be missed by so many, especially her family, work family, friends and most importantly her 2 children.” The coworker asks the community to help her family especially at Christmas with funeral expenses.