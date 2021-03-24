      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

‘Goldbergs’ Star George Segal Dies At 87

Mar 23, 2021 @ 8:42pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – George Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” has died. Segal’s wife Sonia Segal said in a statement that he died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California, of complications from bypass surgery. He was 87. Segal was always best known as a comic actor but his most famous role was in a harrowing drama, 1966’s “Virginia Woolf.” More recently he played magazine publisher Jack Gallo on the NBC series “Just Shoot Me” and grandfather Albert “Pops” Solomon on the “The Goldbergs.”

Popular Posts
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Will County
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk Will Host Press Conference Regarding the Jefferson Street Bridge
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop
A Man Shot While Sitting In His Vehicle And Tries To Drive From Lockport To Joliet Before Passing Out