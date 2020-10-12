Golf Course In Channahon To Renovate Clubhouse
Proposed Clubhouse Heritage Bluffs GC
Heritage Bluffs Golf Course in Channahon is constructing a new clubhouse. Channahon parks executive director Mike Leonard says the focus will be on outdoor dining. There will be a new restaurant, a new indoor-outdoor bar and flip the pro-shop to the other side.
Construction to begin in early spring with a late July or early August for a grand opening. Part of the construction will also include new cart paths for golfers.