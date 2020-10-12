      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Golf Course In Channahon To Renovate Clubhouse

Oct 12, 2020 @ 10:04am
Proposed Clubhouse Heritage Bluffs GC

Heritage Bluffs Golf Course in Channahon is constructing a new clubhouse. Channahon parks executive director Mike Leonard says the focus will be on outdoor dining. There will be a new restaurant, a new indoor-outdoor bar and flip the pro-shop to the other side.

Construction to begin in early spring with a late July or early August for a grand opening. Part of the construction will also include new cart paths for golfers.

Heritage Bluffs Golf Course Clubhouse
Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington