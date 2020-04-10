Good Friday Drive-Thru Food Drive At Providence Catholic High School
On Good Friday a local Catholic school is Doing Something Good on Good Friday. Providence Catholic High School is hosting a Drive-Thru food drive.
There are four ways to help, through food donations, monetary donations, as well as snack packs and letters of encouragement to healthcare workers. Canned food items like canned fruit, tuna and other non-perishable items like soup and beans are appreciated. Cleaning and paper products are also needed.
The Drive-Thru food drive takes place on Friday, April 10th between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Provident Catholic HS at 1800 West Lincoln Highway.
A Georgia bar owner is pulling money off the wall to help out her unemployed staff.
The Sand Bar in Tybee Island, GA has walls lined with dollar bills, stapled there by patrons over the last 15 years. But when the pandemic forced the bar to close its doors, owner Jennifer Knox decided to help out her unemployed workers by pulling it all down.
A total of $3,714 was collected and given to a handful of employees. Regulars chipped in with a few more donations of their own.
Knox says she plans to spend the rest of the quarantine giving the walls a new coat of paint.
The coronavirus lockdown is making the air a lot cleaner. New satellite data from NASA shows a 30-percent drop in air pollution in the northeast. Nitrogen dioxide levels are also down in some of the dirties cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and Chicago. But scientists say it won’t last long. Pollution levels are expected to rebound once travel picks back up.